Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $76.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $76,696,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 504.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,009,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after acquiring an additional 842,644 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 527,860 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,840,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,295,000 after purchasing an additional 464,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com