Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will announce $85.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.95 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $91.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $345.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $344.49 million to $346.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $325.01 million, with estimates ranging from $303.51 million to $346.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

CPSS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.52. 11,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consumer Portfolio Services (CPSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com