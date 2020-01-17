Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Crocs posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $42.91 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 345,547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 207,378 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,822.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,217,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,841 shares in the last quarter.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

