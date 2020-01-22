Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to post sales of $249.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.40 million and the lowest is $246.50 million. CSG Systems International reported sales of $247.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $991.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.56 million to $994.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CSG Systems International.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $235.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.33 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGS shares. BidaskClub cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. 10,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $58.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 50.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 5.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 529,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

