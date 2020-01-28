Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) will announce sales of $245.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.90 million and the highest is $248.00 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling reported sales of $232.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full year sales of $944.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $932.93 million to $952.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $977.52 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $254.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

NYSE DO traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $4.79. 2,773,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,514. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

