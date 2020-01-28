Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other EnerSys news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154,582 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70,807 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 354,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,704,000 after purchasing an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.44. 263,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com