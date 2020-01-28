Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. EOG Resources posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

EOG traded down $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,353. The stock has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

