Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $264.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will report $264.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $268.48 million. Etsy posted sales of $200.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $812.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $805.69 million to $816.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $992.61 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.30.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. Etsy has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock worth $3,157,750. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,495 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $66,539,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Etsy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,520,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 966,534 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,516.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 811,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,824,000 after purchasing an additional 761,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,311,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

