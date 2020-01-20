Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $305.53 Million

Brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to post sales of $305.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $298.00 million and the highest is $317.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. ValuEngine cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Dinello bought 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.31 per share, with a total value of $37,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 242,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

