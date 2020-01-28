Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of FMX stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $92.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,899. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.37. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $84.85 and a 1 year high of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3,867.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the second quarter worth $206,000. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com