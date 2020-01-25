Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million.

FET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

Shares of FET opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Andrew L. Waite acquired 585,938 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 312,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,626.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9,463.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after buying an additional 5,730,856 shares during the period. William Marsh Rice University acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

