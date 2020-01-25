Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $94.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted sales of $86.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $366.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $371.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $375.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.21 million to $389.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Fearnley Fonds cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,524. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $630.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 505.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

