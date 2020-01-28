Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will post sales of $4.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $19.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genuine Parts.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.45. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

