Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $318.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 74,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

