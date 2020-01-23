Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.33 Million

Brokerages expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to report $68.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. Glaukos reported sales of $54.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $254.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $273.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $316.04 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $318.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $57.61. 499,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

