Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.52 EPS

Written by × January 23, 2020

Brokerages expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 73.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 100.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*