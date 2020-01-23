Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect that Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $53.27 on Monday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.69.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at $36,005,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after acquiring an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,181,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after acquiring an additional 31,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 73.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 100.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com