Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth $56,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 215,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.56. 120,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,481. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.75 and a current ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market cap of $203.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.58.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

