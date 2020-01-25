Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. HP reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,297,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,456,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.44. HP has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 645.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,860 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of HP by 73.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3,092.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

