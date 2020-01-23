Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.15). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 63.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,078 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 188,448 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 37,994,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 146,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,274 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,902. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $889.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

