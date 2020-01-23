Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immersion will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

IMMR stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.61. 2,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,479. Immersion has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a market cap of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Immersion during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immersion during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

