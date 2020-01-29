Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect inTest Corporation (NASDAQ:INTT) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for inTest’s earnings. inTest posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that inTest will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow inTest.

inTest (NASDAQ:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ INTT opened at $5.92 on Friday. inTest has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

About inTest

inTEST Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets thermal management products and semiconductor automated test equipment interface solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS). The Thermal segment offers ThermoStream temperature management tools, MobileTemp systems, ThermoChambers, Thermal Platforms, ThermoChuck precision vacuum platform assemblies, Thermonics temperature conditioning products, and EKOHEAT and EASYHEAT induction heating systems.

