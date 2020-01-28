Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Kilroy Realty posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,936. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

In other news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

