Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LJPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,146. The stock has a market cap of $208.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464. 29.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

