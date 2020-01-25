Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Announce -$1.00 Earnings Per Share

Written by × January 25, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.07). La Jolla Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LJPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,146. The stock has a market cap of $208.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464. 29.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*