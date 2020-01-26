Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Earnings of $3.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to post $3.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $15.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.54 to $15.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.25 to $20.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 18,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.03, for a total transaction of $5,215,907.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $306.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $158.99 and a 52 week high of $316.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

