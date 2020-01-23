Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Announce Earnings of $3.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to announce $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.95 and the highest is $3.20. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $11.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $15.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

In other news, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $282,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,831,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000.

NYSE:LAD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.86. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

