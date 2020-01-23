Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Natera posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,571 shares in the company, valued at $859,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 8,167 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $285,763.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,436.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,255 shares of company stock valued at $11,303,217. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 199.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after buying an additional 2,146,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after buying an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Natera by 4,307.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,041,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,314,000 after buying an additional 1,995,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,302,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 34,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,239. Natera has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

