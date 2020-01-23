Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce sales of $356.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $359.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $354.60 million. National Instruments reported sales of $360.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in National Instruments by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 44.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.56. 687,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,011. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 0.88.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

