Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. New Residential Investment posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 63.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 67,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

