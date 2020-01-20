Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Will Announce Earnings of $4.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will report $4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.00 and the lowest is $4.60. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $4.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $20.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.20 to $20.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $379.97 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $262.77 and a fifty-two week high of $384.68. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com