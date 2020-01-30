Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.52 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 954.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

