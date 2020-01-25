Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.84. 2,244,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $59.78.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 403.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 224,569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after buying an additional 46,889 shares during the period. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% in the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

