Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $220,536.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,825,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after buying an additional 1,599,212 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,543,571 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after buying an additional 1,025,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $12,960,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com