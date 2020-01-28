Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). NuCana reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NuCana.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($22.80) by $10.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of NuCana from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,785,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,620,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNA opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. NuCana has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $164.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.03.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

