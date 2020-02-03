Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 397,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,833. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

