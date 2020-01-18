Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $27.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.87 million and the lowest is $26.62 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $16.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $144.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $150.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $144.00 million, with estimates ranging from $139.08 million to $148.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OESX. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 765,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $137.85 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.21.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

