Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.74. 8,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,443. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com