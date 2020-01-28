Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $2.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.58 billion and the lowest is $2.43 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,870. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Insiders sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $126,243,000 after purchasing an additional 752,470 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after purchasing an additional 686,750 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

