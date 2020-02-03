Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Dawson James began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

PSTI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $60.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

