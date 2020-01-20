Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.59). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 325.89% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 577.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $346.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

