Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 57,779.57%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.29 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRPL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In other news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares in the company, valued at $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $373,544.44. Insiders sold 10,283,120 shares of company stock worth $72,306,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Purple Innovation stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1,705.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $11.15. 284,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,862. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $229.01 million, a PE ratio of -79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of -0.33.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

