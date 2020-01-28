Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.50 Million

Written by × January 28, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $382.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.00 million to $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $211.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. 93,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*