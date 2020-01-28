Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $382.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $382.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.00 million to $386.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $211.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. Quaker Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on Quaker Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

In related news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 22,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.00. 93,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $141.79 and a one year high of $224.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

