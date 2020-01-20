Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to Announce $0.98 EPS

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Regency Centers also posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Regency Centers by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after buying an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Regency Centers by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Regency Centers by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

