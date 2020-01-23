Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $281.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will report sales of $281.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.60 million to $285.54 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $277.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

NYSE:REG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.61. 499,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $70.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2,834.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regency Centers (REG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com