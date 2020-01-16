Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.10. Resources Connection reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RECN opened at $16.27 on Monday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $520.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Resources Connection by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Resources Connection by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

