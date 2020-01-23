Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) will announce earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the lowest is ($0.98). Revance Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($3.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($2.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Revance Therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.47. 4,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,193. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $996.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

