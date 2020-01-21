Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report $3.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. Rogers Communications posted sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year sales of $11.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $11.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCI. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $49.70. 629,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $45.94 and a 52 week high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

