Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

SANM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 355,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,180,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. 382,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,419. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

