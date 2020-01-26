Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.18. SBA Communications posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 20.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 23.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.15. 316,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,708. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $175.17 and a fifty-two week high of $270.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.16.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

