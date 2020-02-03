Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. Scientific Games reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.73. 9,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.55. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $31.63.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com