Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $844.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report sales of $844.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $845.90 million and the lowest is $842.70 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $48.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 135,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 23,739 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

